AAA: Get Car Ready for Bad Winter Weather

Nov 20, 2020 @ 4:25am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – During this Winter Safety Awareness Week, you can’t forget your car!

It’s the time of the year when people spend time at the air pump at the gas station.

The cooler temperatures actually lower the air pressure in your tires.

Also, you want to check the headlights.

An old and dirty lamp cover can reduce lighting by as much as 80-percent.

Also, fill it up now, you’ll need it the next time it snows: your windshield washer fluid.

