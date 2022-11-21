AAA: More Thanksgiving Travelers, Air Travel in Ohio to Set Record

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year, and 2022 is certainly no exception.

AAA says 54.6 million Americans and more than 2.2 million Ohioans will take a trip over the five-day weekend that starts on Wednesday.

Those figures are more than one-percent higher than last year.

Among those Ohioans traveling, 216,000 are going by air, and that’s a record number.

It represents a 9-percent increase from last year.