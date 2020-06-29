AAA: More Travelers Going By Car, Doing Shorter, Closer Trips
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AAA now has enough data to try and predict what the rest of the summer travel season will look like.
They say travel nationally will be down 15% for the July-thru-September period.
The agency’s Kimberly Schwind says people are doing more last-minute weekend getaways, as opposed to weeklong trips.
Though car travel is predicted to be off slightly, airline travel is expected to be down 74%, with cruises, rail and bus travel off 87%.