AAA: More Wrong Way Freeway Crashes, Many Lead to Injuries, Fatalities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Crash statistics are telling us that the number of wrong way crashes on divided highways is on the rise, nationally and across the state.
Ohio had nearly 600 such crashes in the 10-year period ending in 2020, but 82 of those crashes were just last year.
And AAA says those accidents lead to more injuries and deaths.
ODOT is taking some steps, like lowering those red ‘wrong way” signs and installing directional arrows on the pavement.
ODOT also has a wrong way detection system on a stretch of I-71 near Cincinnati where the red “wrong way” signs flash if someone is driving in the wrong direction.