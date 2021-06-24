      Weather Alert

AAA: Near-Record Travel Predicted for July 4th Weekend

Jun 24, 2021 @ 5:49am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Getting back to normal, and then some.

Near-record travel numbers are predicted for the Independence Day holiday weekend, with 47.7 million Americans and over two million Ohioans traveling that weekend.

Travel won’t quite beat 2018 and 2019 numbers though.

That’s because air travel is still recovering from the pandemic.

And in Ohio, 95-percent of that travel will be by car, despite the highest gasoline prices in seven years.

AAA reminds you to check the oil and tire pressure, or better yet, take the vehicle in to get checked out.

Popular Posts
Joe and Jill Biden's Dog Has Passed Away
Biden Officially Signs Bill Making Juneteenth A National Holiday
‘Sesame Street’ Introduces Gay Dads
Thousands Sign Petition To Stop Jeff Bezos From Returning To Earth After Spaceflight
Wayne Sheriff: Cleveland Man Charged in Dragway 42 Shooting
Connect With Us Listen To Us On