AAA: Near-Record Travel Predicted for July 4th Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Getting back to normal, and then some.
Near-record travel numbers are predicted for the Independence Day holiday weekend, with 47.7 million Americans and over two million Ohioans traveling that weekend.
Travel won’t quite beat 2018 and 2019 numbers though.
That’s because air travel is still recovering from the pandemic.
And in Ohio, 95-percent of that travel will be by car, despite the highest gasoline prices in seven years.
AAA reminds you to check the oil and tire pressure, or better yet, take the vehicle in to get checked out.