AAA Observing Drowsy Driving Awareness Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Appropriately enough, this is the National Sleep Foundation’s “Drowsy Driving Prevention Week”.

Studies have shown that following clock changes in the Spring and Fall, there are more accidents caused by drowsy driving.

AAA Ohio’s Kimberly Schwind says get seven hours of sleep, drive long distance during hours of the day when you’re normally awake, and avoid heavy foods.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says 16- to 21-percent of fatal crashes likely involve drowsy driving.

It’s also important to be able to see and be seen.

If you have an older car, your headlights may be emitting as little as 20-percent of the light that they should be.

AAA says have the lamps and cover replaced, or the cover can be restored, even with a do-it-yourself kit.