AAA, OSP, ODOT: Let’s Keep Thanksgiving Safe on Highways
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – State agencies and organizations are working together, hoping to keep the Thanksgiving holiday weekend safe on the highway.
Last year, 11 people were killed over the holiday weekend.
The State Highway Patrol will have extra troopers out during the Wednesday through Sunday period.
With ODOT taking down work projects where they can.
Don’t forget to remind your out-of-town visitors about the ramp closures and other changes at the I-77/Route 30 interchange.