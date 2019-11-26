AAA: Peak Travel Times Ahead, ODOT Reminds to Buckle Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just ahead, the busiest travel holiday of the year, Thanksgiving.
ODOT says there will be 63% more traffic than usual on the state’s roadways between Wednesday and Sunday.
Peak traffic times are Wednesday afternoon and evening and Sunday afternoon, according to AAA and transportation analytics company INRIX.
The State Highway Patrol reminds you to buckle up and don’t drive impaired this weekend.
Seven people were killed in crashes on Ohio’s highways last Thanksgiving weekend.
Three victims were unbuckled and two crashes were caused by impaired drivers.