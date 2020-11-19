      Weather Alert

AAA Predicts: Travel Down for Thanksgiving Holiday

Nov 19, 2020 @ 4:56am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AAA made a Thanksgiving travel prediction about a month ago, but even those reduced numbers will be hard to reach.

At that time, the auto agency said the number of people taking trips 50 miles from home would be down 10-percent nationally and 9-percent in Ohio.

The increasing virus numbers and varying state requirements are making Turkey Day travel less likely for many.

Also, be prepared for closed stores, restaurants and some of the usual restroom facilities.

With new virus restrictions in nearly every state, AAA says it’s best to pack your own food and water.

