AAA Research: Car Safety Systems Often Fail in Moderate, Heavy Rainfall

Oct 21, 2021 @ 5:53am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – New concerns about sensors and associated safety devices on newer cars, and their ability to respond properly in moderate to heavy rain.

New AAA research done in a closed course situation with simulated rainfall saw vehicles saw the automatic emergency braking system fail a third of the time.

Those incidents, resulting in rear-end collisions.

Also, vehicles equipped with lane-keeping assistance jumped out of their lanes 69-percent of the time.

AAA says you can help those systems by keeping your windshield free from dirt and the wipers from streaking.

Also advisable is a good read of the owner’s manual, to understand how these systems work, and sometimes don’t work.

The auto association is advocating for more real-life testing situations for such vehicles.

