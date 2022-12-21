AAA Says Adjust Travel Times Based on Forecasts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Timing is everything when it comes to road travel the next few days.

Friday was projected to be the biggest travel day.

But AAA says it’s the worst day to travel because of the weather.

AAA Ohio’s Kimberly Schwind suggests adjusting your travel times with an eye on that forecast.

And remember your winter driving habits: you need extra time, allow greater following distance and don’t hit the brakes in a skid.

She also says while driving, don’t use the cruise control on wet, snowy or icy roads.