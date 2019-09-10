      Weather Alert

AAA Sounds Alarm About Fatal Red Light Running Accidents

Sep 10, 2019 @ 9:00am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Drivers, “running” red lights and causing accidents.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says those kinds of crashes are at a 10-year high.

AAA says you want to prepare to stop at that upcoming green light, letting your foot hover over the brake pedal, in case it turns yellow.

Also realize if the light’s been green for a while, it’ll probably be red when you get there.

Ohio has been averaging 21 red light-running traffic deaths a year for the last 10 years.

Popular Posts
Husband & Wife Have Epic Fight on Plane, She Hits Him With Laptop
Submit Your Community Event
Valedictorian Puts School Staff On Blast During Viral Speech
Mix 94.1 on Alexa!
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!