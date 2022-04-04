AAA: Stark Average Gas Price Again Drops Below $4
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline in Stark County is again averaging below four dollars a gallon.
Gasoline prices have dropped back an average 16-cents over the last week in Stark County, with the AAA average this morning at $3.99 a gallon.
There’s a lot of $3.90 gas in the immediate Canton area, according to GasBuddy.
The statewide average is $3.96, and the national average at $4.19.
The price in Stark County has dropped eight cents since Friday.