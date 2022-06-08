      Weather Alert

AAA: Stark Average Price for Regular Gas Tops $5

Jun 8, 2022 @ 7:27am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Stark County is now over five dollars, at $5.05 in Wednesday morning’s AAA survey.

The statewide average is $5.06.

Nationally it’s $4.96 and moving up.

GasBuddy has most stations at $5.09.9.

But you’ll find a “savings” of a dime or so in Jackson Township and in one part of Alliance.

Though it’s a small sample size there, the AAA average price in Carroll County is the highest in the state, at $5.17.

And diesel fuel is closing in on the six-dollar mark, at a record $5.85 on average in Stark County Wednesday morning.

