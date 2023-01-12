AAA Survey Says Drivers Admitting to More Risky Driving Behaviors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Alarming information from the latest AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety survey.

With highway fatalities up, risky behaviors on the road are increasing too, and people are admitting to them.

One example from the survey: 92-percent of drivers questioned think texting and driving is bad.

Yet, 25-percent admit to doing it in the last 30 days.

24-percent admitting they have gotten behind the wheel while “tipsy”.

1356 people died on Ohio’s roads in 2021, a 10-point-2-percent increase from the previous year.