      Weather Alert

AAA: Thanksgiving Travel to Rebound on Roads, In Air

Nov 11, 2021 @ 4:50am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Back to normal, and almost as big as 2019, before the pandemic.

Predictions say 53.4 million Americans and 2.2 million Ohioans will take a trip over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

AAA says borders have reopened just in time, and travelers are feeling confident with new health and safety guidelines in place.

AAA considers the holiday to run from that Wednesday through Sunday.

And even though 90-percent of travel is by car, air travel is coming back in a big way compared to last year, up 80-percent.

Air travelers should be aware that flights can still be canceled or delayed.

Popular Posts
Sarah Jessica Parker Hits Back At Comments Over Her Aging Looks
Ed Sheeran Won’t Do This One Thing In Public
Mariah Carey Wants To Keep Her Queen Of Christmas Crown With New Holiday Jam
Chris Evans Reportedly To Be Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2021
The Adele “Easy On Me” Bloopers
Connect With Us Listen To Us On