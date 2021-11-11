AAA: Thanksgiving Travel to Rebound on Roads, In Air
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Back to normal, and almost as big as 2019, before the pandemic.
Predictions say 53.4 million Americans and 2.2 million Ohioans will take a trip over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
AAA says borders have reopened just in time, and travelers are feeling confident with new health and safety guidelines in place.
AAA considers the holiday to run from that Wednesday through Sunday.
And even though 90-percent of travel is by car, air travel is coming back in a big way compared to last year, up 80-percent.
Air travelers should be aware that flights can still be canceled or delayed.