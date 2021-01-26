AAA: Time to Plan for 2021 Vacation, With Precautions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Travel has really changed in the last year.
In fact, lots of people just weren’t doing it, with the U.S Travel Association saying U.S. workers left a third of their paid time off on the table.
AAA’s Kimberly Schwind says that’s not good, so now’s the time to plan, given new concerns about safety and the ability to cancel if need be.
A recent AAA survey says 59-percent of Ohioans plan some sort of trip this year, but only 31-percent have booked it.
January 26th is National Plan for Vacation Day.