AAA: Travel Early and Late to Avoid Traffic Jams

May 26, 2022 @ 7:18am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gridlock on major roadways.

We haven’t seen much of that since the pandemic started, but AAA says you can expect it.

That’s especially if your highway travels take you into or through larger metropolitan areas like Washington and New York City.

Kimberly Schwind recommends getting in the car early in the morning or later in the evening, with peak travel times between 1 and 4 starting Thursday.

Thursday and Friday are the biggest days for heading to that destination, with Monday being a key “head for home” day.

