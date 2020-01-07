      Weather Alert

AAA, Va Tech: Vehicle-Assist Experience Leads to More Distracted Driving

Jan 7, 2020 @ 9:12am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC)- Newer vehicles that offer lane-keeping assistance and speed control technologies may be considered safer, but are they also leading to more distractions for drivers?

A AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety/Virginia Tech Transportation Institute study of drivers using the technologies found that those with more experience with them were twice as likely to engage in distracted driving behaviors, like texting and playing with their audio systems.

AAA says nothing replaces an attentive driver behind the wheel.

