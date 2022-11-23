AAA’s Best Times to Travel to/from Thanksgiving Dinner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Is Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday and you’re still a few hundred miles away?

You may want to hit the road Wednesday morning.

AAA working with the transportation analysts at INRIX says it’ll be busy from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

And if you plan on being a late arriver at the table, roads will be busy between 11 and 3 on Turkey Day.

As for heading back home, you’re best to avoid Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 4 and 8 p.m.

With over 2.2 million Ohioans on the move this weekend, AAA is expected to answer 400,000 trouble calls nationwide.