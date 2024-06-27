Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Aaron Williams Makes Dog Treats For Wishes Can Happen

June 27, 2024 12:20PM EDT
Photo: Wishes Can Happen

Our upcoming Wishathon to benefit Wishes Can Happen happens because of the effort of so many people, including our recent guest, Aaron Williams. Aaron has been supporting Wishes Can Happen for years and he’s back at it again. Aaron is the man behind Lucy’s Lucky Dog Snax and the proceeds from the sales goes to Wishes Can Happen. Available in 5 different flavors, the dog treats are high quality and made with love. You can find Lucy’s Lucky Dog Snax on Facebook or by emailing [email protected]. Aaron will be out at the Wishathon on August 8th and 9th at Springbrook Plaza and we can’t wait to see him there.

