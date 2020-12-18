Abatement Deal For Tractor Supply for Distribution Center in Navarre
NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County commissioners have given their approval to a 10-year, 70-percent tax abatement deal for Tractor Supply, which has plans for a big distribution center in Navarre.
The $70 million project will employ 375, with a hundred trucks rolling in and out every day.
The plan calls for an 895,000 square foot facility, with room to expand.
Last month, the state approved funding to extend Sterilite Street SE to the construction site.