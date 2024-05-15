ABC Announces The “Golden Bachelorette”

Source: YouTube

The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, found love, got married and now is divorcing after a few months. So ABC is turning to Joan Vassos, a 61-year-old grandmother and school administrator from Rockland, Maryland, to star as their Golden Bachelorette. She was one of the ladies vying for Gerry’s heart, but left the show after only 3 weeks for a family emergency.

They are also switching up the casting process as long-distance challenged and dedication to staying near family played a part in the demise of Turner’s marriage.

Watch for it on Wednesdays.