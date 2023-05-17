Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

ABC Confirms “The Golden Bachelor”

May 17, 2023 11:47AM EDT
Share
Smiling mature man sitting on the deck of his boat enjoying a sunny day sailing on the open ocean

Yep…they’re going there. The next evolution in the Bachelor universe is called The Golden Bachelor and yes, it will follow their typical formula of one man picking from a house of women. ABC says one “hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.” The women will be in the same boat — with a life full of family and stories to tell.

The Golden Bachelor will premiere this fall but no word yet on who was cast as the one handing out the roses.

Popular Posts

1

Teen Has Powerful Message About Mental Health
2

Pentatonix will star in a Netflix rom-com for the 2024 holiday season
3

Woman Videos Her Ex-Husband’s Proposal To His Girlfriend
4

Enter to win $2000 for your Dad this Father's Day
5

Taylor Swift calls out security guard mid-song, gives mistreated fan free tickets