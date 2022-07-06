ABC Plans “Beauty and the Beast” 30th Anniversary Special
ABC is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Disney’s Beauty & The Beast with a hybrid animation/live-action two-hour special that will include live never-before-seen musical performances and brand-new sets and costumes inspired by the classic story.
Songs from the original animated classic will be performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios, set to air on ABC December 15th. You can see it the next day on Disney+.
No word yet on the cast but they promise a show “stacked with unforgettable performances, this will be a must-see special event for fans of the original and for the new generation being introduced to this cherished tale.”
This year marks the 30th anniversary of when 1991’s Beauty & The Beast became the first animated feature to earn an Academy Award nomination for best picture. It would go on to win Oscars for its score and original song.
