ABCD, Generous Donors Make Free Early-Voting Rides Available in Stark
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thanks to some generous contributors and the ABCD Inc transportation company in Canton, you can get a free ride to-and-from the Stark County Board of Elections to either vote early or drop off a completed absentee ballot.
To use the services of the Stark County Voter Van, you should call and make an appointment now at 330 455-2699.
Operators are there between 10 and 3, or leave a message.