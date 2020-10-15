      Weather Alert

ABCD, Generous Donors Make Free Early-Voting Rides Available in Stark

Oct 15, 2020 @ 5:45am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thanks to some generous contributors and the ABCD Inc transportation company in Canton, you can get a free ride to-and-from the Stark County Board of Elections to either vote early or drop off a completed absentee ballot.

To use the services of the Stark County Voter Van, you should call and make an appointment now at 330 455-2699.

Operators are there between 10 and 3, or leave a message.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use