Accident Involving Fire Truck This Weekend Started From Driver Falling Asleep Behind the Wheel

UNIONTOWN (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thankfully no one was critically injured this weekend in Lake Township after a woman fell asleep behind the wheel of her vehicle and crashed into a fire truck. The wreck occurred just after 8 PM on Saturday night on Route 619 and Mogadore Avenue NW.
Authorities say the driver of the fire truck had to maneuver aggressively to prevent a head on collision. The car crashed into the driver’s side of the emergency vehicle. Extraction equipment had to be used to free the driver from the car. The firefighter who was injured assisted in the woman’s rescue.