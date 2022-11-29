Accidental Text Friends Spend 7th Thanksgiving Together

It’s a text that led to a tradition! We all love getting the update on these two every year, and their friendship is going strong! Wanda Dench accidentally texted Jamal Hinton thinking it was her grandson, and he took her up on the invitation. That was 2016 and they’ve been keeping it up ever since! Netflix is even making a movie about their story called “The Thanksgiving Text”!

‘The Thanksgiving Text’ will tell the story of the bond that was formed between Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench over a texted invite sent to the wrong number that made national news More Here https://t.co/I9rU8sUzZH — theGrio.com (@theGrio) November 24, 2022

They talked to the Today show about their friendship has grown over the past seven years.