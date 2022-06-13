Accidents derail Harry Styles and Billie Eilish's concerts while The Kid LAROI brings out The Wiggles for hi
Both Billie Eilish and Harry Styles suffered fan emergencies at their weekend concerts, while The Kid LAROI created a wholesome moment for his audience.
Starting with Billie, she was playing at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday when she noticed people in the crowd were fainting because of the heat. BBC reports Billie stopped her show to ask, “Are you all okay? People were fainting and getting pulled out. It’s hot, I know.”
The “Bad Guy” singer, who had security hand out water to concertgoers because of the temperatures, stopped the show after a fan complained they were being “squished” by the crowd, so Billie ordered to the audience, “Take a step back, give everybody some space. If someone looks a little woozy, just tell someone… Don’t try to save feelings.”
There was a major scare at Harry’s concert in Glasgow on Saturday. The Independent reports a fan fell from the third-tier Club Deck balcony at Ibrox Stadium. Police told the newspaper, “There were no suspicious circumstances and the man was seen to by medical staff.”
The man’s condition is unknown, but the paper reports several witnesses saw him speaking with security after the incident. It’s unknown if Harry was alerted of the fall during his show.
Scary stuff aside, The Kid LAROI turned heads because of the special guests he brought on stage during his tour in Melbourne, Australia — The Wiggles. Fan-taken videos of the event shows the “Stay” singer invited the original Wiggles Anthony Field, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page on the stage, where they all performed “Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car” and “Fruit Salad.”
