Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Accused Canton Killer Makes First Court Appearance

September 16, 2022 5:23AM EDT
Share
Accused Canton Killer Makes First Court Appearance

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22-year-old Canton man is being arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges Friday morning.

He’s accused of breaking into an Ellis Avenue NE home, killing one man and trying to shoot his wife.

Ryan Harmer is in Canton Municipal Court Friday morning.

He’s accused of shooting 46-year-old Michael McCray several times Wednesday morning, while also taking a shot at his wife Sherry.

She was not injured.

Mr McCray was pronounced dead in the couple’s basement.

Popular Posts

1

Jason Momoa Shaves His Head In Protest Over Single-Use Plastics
2

Jennifer Lawrence Plays Putt Putt On A Rooftop Answering Questions
3

Queen Elizabeth II has Died at Age 96
4

Steve Jobs’ Daughter Claims iPhone 14 Is Same As Previous Model
5

Experts Say A Horrible Flu Season Is Coming