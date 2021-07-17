Accused Canton Mom, Dad Arraigned Following Indictment in Disturbing Toddler Killing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton mother and father charged with murder in the disturbing death of their 17-month-old son were in court on Friday.
They were entering not guilty pleas to the charges specified in a recent grand jury indictment.
25-year-old Mary Guarendi and 29-year-old Kevin Walker remain jailed.
They’re accused of piling furniture on top of Kevin Walker Jr at their Maple Avenue NE home back in May.