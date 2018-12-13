Accused Dog Abuser Indicted

(WHBC) – A former employee of the Stark County Humane Society is accused of abusing a dog at work.

25-year-old Diquan Hall, of Canton, allegedly struck the dog with a “metal hooked drain puller”, according to court records, puncturing dog’s face.

He has been indicted on a charge of prohibitions concerning companion animals, which is a fifth degree felony.

“This flies in the face of everything the Stark County Humane Society believes in and attempts to prevent,” said Brian Zimmerman, the vice president of the humane society’s board of directors.

He says once the allegations were made known to the humane society, swift action was taken and a referral for criminal investigation was made.

“We find it abhorrent that anyone would hurt a dog, a cat or any other innocent animal.”

He says Hall no longer works for the humane society.

The dog has reportedly recovered from its injuries.

Hall’s arraignment has been set for December 28th.