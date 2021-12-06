      Weather Alert

Accused Light Up Shooter in Court Monday Morning

Dec 6, 2021 @ 5:44am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 34-year-old Canton woman is in court Monday morning.

She’s accused of firing a gun during Light Up Downtown Thursday night, causing a panic in the crowd.

Quanita Cundiff faces felony gun charges as well as a misdemeanor inducing panic count.

Mayor Tom Bernabei said in a statement that several women were pushing and shoving near the intersection of Market Avenue N and 4th Street.

That’s when a woman pulled a gun out of her purse and fired three shots into the air.

The mayor reportedly expressed anger with the incident, thanking the police department for making a quick arrest.

