Accused Light Up Shooter in Court Monday Morning
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 34-year-old Canton woman is in court Monday morning.
She’s accused of firing a gun during Light Up Downtown Thursday night, causing a panic in the crowd.
Quanita Cundiff faces felony gun charges as well as a misdemeanor inducing panic count.
Mayor Tom Bernabei said in a statement that several women were pushing and shoving near the intersection of Market Avenue N and 4th Street.
That’s when a woman pulled a gun out of her purse and fired three shots into the air.
The mayor reportedly expressed anger with the incident, thanking the police department for making a quick arrest.