Accused Louisville Teen’s Murder Case Moved to Adult Court
October 14, 2022 7:55AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Louisville teen will be tried for murder in adult court for that fatal stabbing in a city park last month.
Family Court Judge David Nist Thursday transferred 17-year-old Marissa Smith’s case to Stark County Common Pleas Court.
A session of the Stark County grand jury will next hear evidence in the case.
She remains in juvenile detention at this time.
Louisville police say Smith fatally stabbed 22-year-old Michael Morris of Alliance at Wildwood Park after an argument and fight between Morris and a group of teens.