Accused Plain Driveway Killer Indicted, Back in Court

Dec 23, 2020 @ 5:27am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 29-year-old Jackson Township man accused of killing a Plain Township woman in her driveway last month goes before the judge again Wednesday after being indicted on aggravated murder charges with a gun specification.

Jason McDermitt was arrested shortly after the crime and remains jailed on $2 million bond.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says McDermitt shot and killed 29-year-old Morgan Fox as she got into her vehicle along Frazier Avenue NW to go to work.

