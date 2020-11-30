      Weather Alert

AccuWeather: 4 to 8 Inches Expected in First Major Snow of Season

Nov 30, 2020 @ 5:56am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of Ohio including Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas and Wayne Counties from Monday night into early Wednesday.

It’s a Winter Storm Warning for Summit, Portage and the lake-effect counties from Monday night through midday Wednesday.

AccuWeather says we’ll see 4 to 8 inches of snow in our area, with the higher amounts north of Stark County.

Meteorologist Matt Benz says it will be a heavy wet snow, despite some windy conditions..

Look for the changeover from rain toward the evening hours on Monday.

