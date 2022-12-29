AccuWeather: Bitter Cold Being Replaced by Above-Normal Temps

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took only 12 hours last Friday for the temperature to drop 52 degrees, all the way down to five-below-zero.

It’s taking a week to recover.

There’s been a gradual warmup ever since the bitter cold busted its way in, and the above-normal temperatures will stick around for at least a week, says AccuWeather.

The high next Tuesday is forecast at 63 degrees.

Normal high for this time of year is around 36 or 37.

It’s quite a damp forecast though.