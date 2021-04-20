AccuWeather Calling for 1 to 3 Inches, Most of It Melting on Contact
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One to three inches of snowfall is expected in our area Tuesday night through Wednesday, though most of it will melt as soon as it hits the ground says AccuWeather.
Most of what we see Wednesday morning will be on grassy areas.
Still, it will dip below freezing Tuesday night, so we could have slick spots Wednesday morning.
There’s a Winter Weather advisory for counties along Lake Erie, where some areas there could see six inches of snowfall, including lake effect activity.