AccuWeather: Cooler Air Moving In

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After a record-breaking high temperature of 64 on Tuesday, temperatures are sliding back down over the next few days.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says this exceptionally warm weather at nearly 30 degrees above normal will make way for more near-normal temperatures.

The average high this time of year is 36.

With no major storms on the horizon.

Bob says the warm air is courtesy of that weather pattern in California, with the jet stream continuing to push that warm air our way.

Bob says much of the country has been balmy.