AccuWeather: Cooler Weather for Next 3 Days
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re essentially paying the price for those warm temperatures we had last week.
AccuWeather says highs will be below normal for the next three days, with temps pretty much staying in the 40s on Thursday.
Meteorologist Mike Doll says winds are shifting, coming out of Canada now.
Normal high for mid-April is 60.
Mike says rain chances are hanging around too.
He says the best days to get anything done outside are Friday and Saturday.