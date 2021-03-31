      Weather Alert

AccuWeather: From Summer to Winter in 36 Hours

Mar 31, 2021 @ 6:49am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A return to snow?

AccuWeather says something white and measurable could drop from the skies Wednesday night into first thing Thursday, but it’ll likely be less than an inch.

Meteorologist Bill Deger says secondary roads could get slippery in spots

With a high of 73 on Tuesday, the forecast high Thursday is 33.

Deger says snow Wednesday night won’t be a big deal, though it could be slippery on sidewalks and maybe secondary streets the next morning.

