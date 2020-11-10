      Weather Alert

AccuWeather: More Record Warmth, Then Back Closer to Normal

Nov 10, 2020 @ 6:54am

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It looks to be a “no doubt about it” record high for Tuesday.

AccuWeather forecasts a high of 75.

The record at the Akron Canton Airport is 70 set in 1998.

That changes with a cold front moving through, bringing rain and maybe a thunderstorm Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

It’ll leave us with a high in the 60s Wednesday and the 50s on Thursday.

The high at the Akron Canton Airport Monday was 76, breaking the old record by one degree.

