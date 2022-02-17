AccuWeather, NWS: Plenty of Weather Through Thursday Night
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mother Nature, reminding us later Thursday that this is just a preview of Spring.
It’s still Winter.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says Thursday’s rain and 50-degree temperatures will end in the evening, but not before an inch to inch-and-a-half of rain.
Look for the temp to drop below freezing around midnight.
He says that will trigger a period of snow and perhaps even some freezing rain, but it won’t amount to much.
The high Friday, just 27.
National Weather Service Weather Advisories
Flood Watches are up for all area counties through late Thursday night and Friday morning.
They take effect in Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties at 10 Thursday morning.
And the possibility for that freezing rain and a glaze of ice in some counties prompts Winter Weather Advisories starting at various times later on Thursday:
Taking effect in Summit County at 4, Wayne at 7, and Stark and Portage at 10 p.m.
Northern Summit County could see 2 to 4 inches of snow.