AccuWeather: Rain Changing to Snow, Cold
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Someone’s throwing the winter weather switch Wednesday night!
AccuWeather calls for a rapid freeze-up early Wednesday evening, with possible icy spots on roadways.
Then comes the snow: 1 to 3 inches before it ends sometime Thursday morning.
Here’s the AccuWeather forecast as of 5 a.m. Wednesday:
Today: cloudy and breezy; occasional rain this morning; a steadier rain this afternoon. High 45.
Tonight: quickly turning colder with periods of snow. Low 23.
Tomorrow: clouds and brisk with a snow shower; total snow 1 to 3 inches. High 27.
Considerable cloudiness and cold Friday and 30