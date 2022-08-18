AccuWeather: Rain Next Week Expected to Impact Drought

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County remains in Drought Watch, despite Wednesday’s rainfall.

But AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson sees more beneficial rain on the way next week, with more widespread rain activity Sunday through at least Tuesday.

Larson says we’re in a dry slot from inland northeast Ohio into the Northeast U.S., and that’s not unusual in the summer.

At the Akron Canton Airport weather station, the rain deficit since June 1st is over 3 inches.