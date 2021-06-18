      Weather Alert

AccuWeather: Severe Weather Possible Friday, Saturday

Jun 18, 2021 @ 6:55am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There hasn’t been a confirmed tornado in Ohio yet this year.

That could change later in the day Friday.

AccuWeather says ahead of a cold front that will be moving through the area this weekend, there’s wind in different directions at different atmospheric levels, making severe weather possible.

Risks include possible hail, high winds, heavy rain and maybe even a tornado later in the day Friday.

Strong storms are also possible Saturday afternoon.

Stay updated here by clicking the live audio or going to 1480 WHBC on your radio.

Popular Posts
Emma Stone Says She Practiced Her 'Cruella' Laugh in the Shower Because She Was So Embarrassed By It
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Kelsey Bites Into A Cicada And It Goes As Bad As You Think
Binge It Now Because NBC Cancels ‘Manifest’
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Psychic Alexa Gets Us Ready For Summer
‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Coming to Disney+
Connect With Us Listen To Us On