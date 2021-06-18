AccuWeather: Severe Weather Possible Friday, Saturday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There hasn’t been a confirmed tornado in Ohio yet this year.
That could change later in the day Friday.
AccuWeather says ahead of a cold front that will be moving through the area this weekend, there’s wind in different directions at different atmospheric levels, making severe weather possible.
Risks include possible hail, high winds, heavy rain and maybe even a tornado later in the day Friday.
Strong storms are also possible Saturday afternoon.
Stay updated here by clicking the live audio or going to 1480 WHBC on your radio.