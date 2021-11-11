      Weather Alert

AccuWeather: Snowflakes to Accompany Coming Cold Snap

Nov 11, 2021 @ 5:53am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two more days of at or above normal weather, then big changes are in store.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says not only will it turn colder Friday night.

We’ll likely see the first snowflakes of the season, starting on Saturday morning.

Lake Erie will play a role, but Bob says a clipper system moving through early on Sunday looks to be a snowmaker.

But come Wednesday of next week, there will be a few days of moderating temperatures.

