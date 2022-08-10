Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

AccuWeather: Spending Time Outside Becoming More Pleasant

August 10, 2022 7:25AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of cold fronts moving through the area this week are providing relief from this hot and humid spell.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says one front has already moved through, bringing us temperatures a little below normal.

But it’s another system moving through on Thursday that will finally push out all the humidity.

And Bob says Friday and into next week, highs will be mainly around 80.

