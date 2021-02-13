AccuWeather: Stand By for More Snow
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AccuWeather says we’re going to be dealing with another snow event early Monday morning through Tuesday morning.
3 to 6 inches of new snow is expected during that period of time.
Freezing rain could also mix in Monday night.
Snow parking bans are already up for Plain and Lake Townships.
A Winter Storm Watch is up for part of the 1480 WHBC area: for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties from late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon.
For the latest on Monday morning, tune in to 1480 WHBC radio and whbc.com Monday morning for Canton's Morning News with Pam Cook.
