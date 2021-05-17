      Weather Alert

AccuWeather Summer Prediction: Wetter June, Heat on by August

May 17, 2021 @ 6:43am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AccuWeather has come out with their summer weather preview, and it looks like a continued gradual warm up until we get some extended hot weather in late July or August.

Senior Meteorologist Dale Mohler says June may average below normal.

There will be warm days, but they predict a lot of frontal systems moving through as well, cooling things down and bringing precipitation each time.

It’s a pattern somewhat like last summer.

Popular Posts
Browns 2021 Schedule
DeWine Cutting Off $300 Federal Unemployment Checks Next Month
Government Program Will Give You $50 Off Your Internet Bill
‘I Had Been Kidnapped’: Tiktoker Says She Found Out She Was A Missing Person Since 1980
Nicki Minaj’s Comeback Photos Crash Crocs Website